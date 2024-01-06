The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on February 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $156.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.