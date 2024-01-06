TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.11 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $10,370.26 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 91.7% lower against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00395838 USD and is down -77.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9,549.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

