TomoChain Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

