Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Hits $70.84 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00004911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $70.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,180.22 or 0.99992572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011479 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00185463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,729,547 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,689,743.236146 with 3,456,150,322.9895225 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0695982 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $74,151,981.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.