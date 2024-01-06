Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.29 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.40 billion and approximately $72.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,716,365 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,689,743.236146 with 3,456,150,322.9895225 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0695982 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $74,151,981.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

