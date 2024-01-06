Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 7th.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 224.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alistair Petrie 147,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. Insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

