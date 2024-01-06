Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Cut by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.76. 2,945,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.