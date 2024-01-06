Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Cut by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE UL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.76. 2,945,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
