Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.80 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00014488 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $113.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00149372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009118 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.14096375 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 905 active market(s) with $126,310,606.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

