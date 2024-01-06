USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion and approximately $3.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,396,407,441 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

