Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. The company had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.