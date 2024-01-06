Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is McAdam LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.95. 436,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

