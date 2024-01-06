Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $563,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.