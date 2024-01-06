Velas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $80.26 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,542,934,851 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,934,849 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.