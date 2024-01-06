Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $74.36 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $74.36 million and $3.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00079362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00027560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,542,211,088 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,211,085 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

