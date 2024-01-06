Velas (VLX) Trading 84.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 84.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $79.79 million and $3.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,542,934,858 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

