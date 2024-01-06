Verasity Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and $18.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.