Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,919.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00149150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00538891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00349827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00186034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

