Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $22,709.49 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00149230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00536557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00347218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00184596 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,448,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

