Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000.

AVDE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 281,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,234. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

