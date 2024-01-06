Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. 2,730,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,731. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

