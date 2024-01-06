Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $164.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,941. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

