Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

