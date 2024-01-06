Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.1 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,295,547. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

