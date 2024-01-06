Waltonchain Price Tops $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $383,792.91 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,538,359 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

