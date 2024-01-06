Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.27 million and $1.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,598,030 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

