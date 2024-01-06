Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 82,804 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,054,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.