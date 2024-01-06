Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.42. 2,344,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

