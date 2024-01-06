WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $223.14 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $223.14 million and $2.83 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002523 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020648 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0223208 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

