XRUN (XRUN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,199.23

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $65.11 million and approximately $18,199.23 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,131,345 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

