xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,975.13

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00003302 BTC on major exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $10,975.13 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

