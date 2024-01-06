Zcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $58.31 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $377.22 million and $58.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $23.10 or 0.00052536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.