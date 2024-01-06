ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $830,922.95 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

