ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0923

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $857,345.56 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

