42-coin Price Reaches $39,801.77 on Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $25.55 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,801.77 or 0.90185112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00147708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002230 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

