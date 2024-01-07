ABCMETA (META) Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $833,975.94 and approximately $133.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.47 or 0.99991216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010782 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00169346 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000868 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $23.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”



