Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.22 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $46.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00021757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,396,093 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.