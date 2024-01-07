Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $59.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00074190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,388,248 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

