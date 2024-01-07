Ark 1-Day Volume Tops $10.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $125.89 million and $10.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001973 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,081,518 coins and its circulating supply is 178,081,400 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.