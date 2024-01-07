Ark Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $136.21 million and $8.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002052 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001581 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002762 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,076,118 coins and its circulating supply is 178,076,902 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

