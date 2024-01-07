ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $42.17 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. ASD has a market cap of $42.17 million and $3.29 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,276.96 or 1.00078993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00178101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06276829 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,314,758.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

