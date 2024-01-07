Audius Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $224.77 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

