Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $33.64

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $33.64 or 0.00076758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.33 billion and approximately $627.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,615,428 coins and its circulating supply is 366,582,518 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

