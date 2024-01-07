Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $34.92 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.80 billion and approximately $604.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $34.92 or 0.00078903 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,619,849 coins and its circulating supply is 366,586,939 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

