Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61.59 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $61.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00017677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,080.38 or 0.99982179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011462 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00178756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,269,699 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.14716711 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $64,994,071.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

