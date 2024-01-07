Axie Infinity Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $963.70 million and approximately $70.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00016364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.21 or 0.99967334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011303 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00169687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,278,958 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.14716711 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $64,994,071.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.