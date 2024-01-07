Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,518.90 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $20.72 million and $42,518.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00112491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00036849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002214 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.