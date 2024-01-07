BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $29.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

