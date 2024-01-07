BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.75 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $963.84 million and $31.75 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001443 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002058 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000108 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $30,328,501.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

