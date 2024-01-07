Blur (BLUR) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $110.89 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,213,717,084.284627 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47173989 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $125,622,646.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

