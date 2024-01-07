CashBackPro Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00010782 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $482.38 million and approximately $673,214.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.47 or 0.99991216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00169346 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003614 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.72758271 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $516,961.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.